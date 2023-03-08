Guwahati and parts of its neighbouring areas was hit by a 4.1-magnitude low-density earthquake on March 8.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake's epicenter was in Kamrup, and the tremors were felt in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at 3:59 a.m.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 08-03-2023, 03:59:08 IST, Lat:," NCS wrote in a tweet. 26.23 & Long: 91.44, Depth: Location: 10 km India's Kamrup, Assam.

Two Northeastern states were shaken by two low-density earthquakes last month.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake initially struck Noney in Manipur in the wee hours of the morning.

The tremors were felt at around 2.46 am.

Also read : Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Nicobar Islands