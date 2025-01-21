South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, experienced a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor struck at approximately 12:34 PM, with its epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers in the region.

The seismic activity was not limited to Meghalaya, as mild tremors were also reported in parts of Assam and West Bengal, causing momentary concern among residents.

The NCS confirmed the event in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 21/01/2025 12:34:02 IST, Lat: 25.34 N, Long: 91.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya."

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported, but residents in the affected areas are advised to stay cautious as aftershocks may occur.





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