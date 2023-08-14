The ground beneath Guwahati and neighboring countries trembled as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck the region on August 14. The seismic shockwaves reverberated through Bangladesh, India, Myanmar (Burma), and Bhutan.

The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed approximately 7 km from Kanaighat, Bangladesh, with the incident occurring at 8:19 pm local time.

The tremors were also felt in countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Further details are awaited.