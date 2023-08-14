Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Assam, Arunachal and Meghalaya
The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed approximately 7 km from Kanaighat, Bangladesh, with the incident occurring at 8:19 pm local time.
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Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Assam's Guwahati
The ground beneath Guwahati and neighboring countries trembled as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck the region on August 14. The seismic shockwaves reverberated through Bangladesh, India, Myanmar (Burma), and Bhutan.
The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed approximately 7 km from Kanaighat, Bangladesh, with the incident occurring at 8:19 pm local time.
The tremors were also felt in countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.
Further details are awaited.
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