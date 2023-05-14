The Assam Police has arrested the East Garo Hills District Transport Officer, Genekelly G. Momin, on May 14 for his involvement in the falsification of documents. The arrest was made by Circle Inspector Siraj Ingti and Officer in charge of the Agia Police Station, Manimoy Tamuly, who led a police team to the East Garo Hills DTO office at Williamnagar.

According to the police, Momin was part of a nexus that was running a business of falsifying documents for various vehicles, which were failed to register, and re-registering them in Meghalaya by tampering with the chassis number and other important details. The police started the investigation after they found the engine number of Gulam Ali's vehicle did not match the documents on May 4, 2023. Later, two more vehicles were found in the same condition, and police registered a case in the Agia Police Station.

During the investigation, the police found evidence against Momin, and he was arrested on May 14, 2023. Gulam Ali and his driver were already sent to judicial custody. Police have seized three vehicles and five registration cards from Ali's possession.

The Goalpara Superintendent of Police, V. V. Rakesh Reddy P., stated that during the interrogation with Gulam Ali, he revealed that with the help of the East Garo Hills DTO, they carried out such activities. Reddy also said that they had listed around thirty vehicles involved in falsification of documents by tempering the engine numbers and other details.

Reddy also thanked the Meghalaya Police for their cooperation during the arrest of the DTO, adding that they would investigate the recent fire at the DTO office to determine whether it was part of a conspiracy or not. More arrests are likely to follow.