Eastern army commander reviews border security in Assam's Dhubri

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R C Tiwari, on November 7, visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Assam’s Dhubri district to review the operational readiness and internal security situation along the international boundary.

During his visit, Lt Gen Tiwari, who is the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command, also laid the foundation stone of the Lachit Barphukan Military Station — a new Army facility aimed at strengthening defence infrastructure and operational capabilities in western Assam.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat, in a statement, said that the Army Commander assessed the ground situation, reviewed ongoing security measures, and took stock of infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation.

The Eastern Command chief also visited the Gajraj Corps deployed in the border areas and appreciated the troops for their professionalism and preparedness. “Named after the legendary Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan, the new military station embodies the indomitable spirit of courage, leadership, and resilience that defines the heritage of a resurgent Assam,” Lt Col Rawat said.



Also Read: Assam govt to launch mega eviction drive to clear 1143 bighas of encroached land in Goalpara’s Dahikata Reserve Forest

The establishment of the new military station, he added, marks a significant step in bolstering the Army’s operational effectiveness and logistical reach in the region.

Lt Gen Tiwari expressed gratitude to the Assam Government and the civil administration for their proactive support in facilitating the establishment of the military station. He also lauded all ranks of the Gajraj Corps for their collective efforts toward ensuring the early operationalisation of the project.

“The Lachit Barphukan Military Station stands as a testament to the synergy between the Armed Forces and the state administration, reflecting their shared vision for national security and regional development,” the Defence PRO’s statement concluded.