Eastfield shooters strike gold at 20th All Assam Championship

The Eastfield Sports Shooting Academy emerged as one of the standout performers at the 20th All Assam Sports Shooting Championship, clinching a total of seven medals four gold and three silver across multiple men’s and women’s categories.



The championship, which began last Thursday, drew 250 competitors from across the state, showcasing Assam’s growing pool of shooting talent. Among them, 16 participants represented Eastfield, competing in various shooting disciplines.



The medal haul was credited in large part to the guidance of national medalist and acclaimed national-level coach Dhanjit Sharma, under whose mentorship the academy’s athletes demonstrated precision, consistency, and composure.



With a longstanding commitment to nurturing shooting talent, the Eastfield Sports Shooting Academy has played a pivotal role in promoting the sport in Assam. Officials confirmed that the medal winners will now advance to represent the state at the upcoming 12th North East Zone Shooting Championship, aiming to carry forward their winning momentum onto the zonal stage.