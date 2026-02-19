EC asks all Northeast states to expedite preparations for Special Intensive Revision

The Election Commission of India on February 19 directed all Northeast states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura — along with 14 other states and Union Territories, to complete preparatory work for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the earliest, as the nationwide exercise is expected to begin in April.

In a communication to the chief electoral officers of 22 states and UTs, including those in the Northeast, the poll panel said that the pan-India SIR of voters’ lists had been ordered in June last year and that the remaining groundwork must be expedited to ensure timely implementation.

The Commission noted that the SIR exercise has already been completed in Bihar and is currently underway in nine states and three Union Territories. Once the process is concluded in the remaining regions, all states and UTs will be covered under the revision drive.

In Assam, however, a “special revision” — distinct from the SIR — was completed on February 10, officials said.

The Special Intensive Revision is aimed at updating and purifying electoral rolls to ensure accuracy ahead of future elections.