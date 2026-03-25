EC clears Ashok Singhal’s nomination despite objections, Congress rival Batash Orang also gets approval

The Election Commission has accepted the nomination of BJP candidate and minister Ashok Singhal from the Dhekiajuli constituency, bringing clarity after a day marked by uncertainty and political contention.



According to details available on the Election Commission’s official website, all four nomination papers filed by Singhal have been declared valid, effectively clearing him to contest the high-stakes electoral battle.



The decision assumes importance as it comes in the wake of formal objections raised by Congress candidate Batash Orang, who had alleged multiple discrepancies in Singhal’s nomination documents. The complaint cited missing identification details, alleged tampering of certain pages, and incomplete information in the submitted forms—issues that had briefly cast doubt over the BJP leader’s candidature.



Despite the objections, Singhal’s nomination was ultimately cleared following deliberations and a meeting with the Election Commission, signalling the poll body’s satisfaction with the documentation and compliance requirements.



In a parallel development, the Election Commission has also found the nomination of Congress candidate Batash Orang to be valid, setting the stage for a direct electoral contest between the two key contenders in Dhekiajuli.



The validation status of both candidates is now reflected on the Commission’s website.