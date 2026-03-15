EC orders crackdown on black money, drugs ahead of assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) has directed central investigative and security agencies to maintain a special vigil and take “proactive” steps to prevent the use of black money, drugs and other illegal inducements during the upcoming assembly elections in five regions.

The poll body announced the election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry, during a press conference on March 15. Shortly after the announcement, the EC issued separate communications to several enforcement and intelligence agencies, asking them to intensify surveillance during the election period.

Agencies contacted by the Commission include the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Security forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also been asked to step up monitoring.

The EC said the objective is to ensure that elections are conducted on a “level-playing field”, without the influence of illegal cash, drugs or other inducements.

The Commission instructed the CBDT to deploy Income Tax investigation teams across poll-bound regions. These teams will monitor airports, major railway stations, hotels, farmhouses and suspected hawala networks to track the movement of “unaccounted” cash.

Air Intelligence Units (AIUs) stationed at airports have also been asked to keep watch on the movement of large amounts of money through private jets and commercial flights.

“If any cash exceeding Rs 10 lakh is reported to the Income Tax Department, they shall take steps to take necessary action,” the EC said in its directive.

The FIU has been asked to share suspicious transaction reports with the Commission and provide information regarding candidates’ financial activity, including assets declared during the nomination process.

All enforcement agencies have also been directed to share real-time data on interceptions and seizures through the Election Commission’s online Election Seizure Management System (ESMS).

The EC further instructed the NCB and DRI to monitor the movement of narcotics and counterfeit currency that “may be” used as inducements during the polls. The Enforcement Directorate has been asked to “keep a close watch on money laundering activities”.

“If any instance of money laundering related to politically exposed persons connected with political activities directly or indirectly comes to light, coordinated action may be taken,” the Commission said, adding that proceeds of crime should not be allowed to enter political financing.

Border guarding forces such as the BSF and SSB have been asked to maintain “close surveillance” along international borders to prevent the smuggling of liquor, drugs, bullion, unaccounted cash and fake currency that could disrupt the electoral process.

Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes for all elections will be counted on May 4.