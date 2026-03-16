EC orders key police transfers in Assam ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India on March 16 ordered the transfer and posting of several IPS officers in Assam as part of preparations for the upcoming General Election to the state Legislative Assembly in 2026.

In a directive issued from Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, the Commission asked the Assam government to immediately implement the postings to strengthen election preparedness and administrative neutrality ahead of the polls.

According to the order, Somalin Shubhdarshini (IPS 2019) has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Majuli. R. Sheetal Kumar (IPS 2020) has been appointed as SSP of South Salmara, while Anchal Chauhan (IPS 2020) has been posted as SSP of Sadiya.

The Commission has also posted Sudhakar Singh (IPS 2013) as SSP of Chirang and Mohan Lal Meena (IPS 2016) as SSP of Dhemaji.

The Election Commission directed the state government to implement the transfers with immediate effect and submit a compliance report confirming that the officers have joined their respective postings by 11 AM on March 17.

The order further states that officers who have been transferred out should not be assigned to any election-related posts until the completion of the electoral process. A copy of the directive has also been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam for necessary action.