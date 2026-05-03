EC Special Observer reviews counting preparedness at Amingaon ahead of Assam result day

Special Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India, Manjeet Singh, along with Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel and Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, carried out a detailed inspection of counting arrangements at Amingaon ahead of the counting of votes for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The inspection focused on preparedness of counting centres, including security measures, logistical arrangements, and compliance with Election Commission guidelines to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.



The officials inspected strong rooms, counting halls, designated entry and exit routes, and facilities arranged for counting personnel. They also reviewed deployment plans, communication systems, manpower management and contingency measures for counting day.

During discussions with district officials, emphasis was laid on maintaining strict adherence to election protocols and ensuring transparency at every stage of the counting process.



The visiting team expressed satisfaction over the overall preparations while directing officials to remain alert and ensure flawless execution of duties during vote counting.



District Development Commissioner Susanta Kumar Dutta, Additional District Commissioners, Returning Officers, Election Officer Bhupali Kashyap and other senior officials were also present during the inspection.