Echoes of “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” ring the air as fans hold midnight vigils for Zubeen Garg

The night was heavy with sorrow as Assam bid farewell to its beloved “Zubeen Da,” the voice that had long been the soul of the state. Fans across cities remained awake, struggling to accept the heartbreaking news of Zubeen Garg’s passing at the age of 52. The air was thick with grief, as tear-streaked faces and quiet sobs melded with the soft strains of his haunting melody, “Mayabini Ratir Bukut,” a poignant soundtrack to a state in mourning.



In Guwahati, from the bustling Zoo Road to the streets of Ganeshguri and the busy lanes of AIDC, countless admirers gathered to pay their final respects. Candles flickered gently before his photographs, illuminating a collective sense of loss. His smiling images stood as silent witnesses to the overwhelming grief, surrounded by lamps symbolizing millions of hearts broken by his departure.



At Ganeshguri, a grand procession carried a massive portrait of Zubeen through the streets, the air resonating with heartfelt chants of “Joi Zubeen Da!” The midnight sky seemed to join in the lament, as fans, young and old, raised their voices in unison, singing timeless songs like “Amanikha Hare ase” amid tears, their cracked voices a raw testament to the depth of their pain.



For Assam, Zubeen Garg was more than an artist; he was the voice of a generation, a cultural beacon whose music captured the hopes, dreams, and emotions of millions. His untimely departure has left a void impossible to fill, uniting the state in sleepless grief and silent reverence.



Across Assam, similar scenes unfolded, streets turned into sanctuaries of memory and mourning as fans and citizens came together, honouring the man whose melodies will forever echo in their hearts.