ECI announces dry days ahead of Assembly polls and counting

The Election Commission of India has directed the implementation of “dry days” in poll-bound states ahead of the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections and during vote counting.

According to the Commission, polling in Tamil Nadu and Phase-I of West Bengal will be held on April 23, while Phase-II polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29. Counting of votes for all states and Union Territories will take place on May 4.

As per Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, sale, distribution, or serving of liquor will be prohibited for 48 hours ending with the conclusion of polling in the respective areas. The restriction will also apply on the day of counting.

During this period, liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments will not be allowed to sell or serve alcohol. Authorities have also been directed to strictly enforce rules on storage of liquor in unlicensed premises.

The Commission said the measure is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections.