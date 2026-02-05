ECI briefs central observers ahead of Assembly elections in five states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted briefing meetings today for Central Observers to be deployed for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The briefings were held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi, and will continue over two days on February 5 and 6, 2026.

A total of 1,444 officers have been called for the briefing, including 477 General Observers, 451 Police Observers and 516 Expenditure Observers. The sessions are being conducted in three batches to ensure detailed orientation and interaction.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the observers. The CEC described the observers as the “beacons of the Election Commission” and emphasised their crucial role in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. He said their presence would energise the entire election machinery across 824 constituencies where polls are scheduled.

Election Commissioner Dr S.S. Sandhu urged the observers to act as friends, philosophers and guides to election officials in the field. He highlighted that their arrival in constituencies should be well publicised and that they must remain accessible to voters to ensure prompt redressal of grievances and avoid any perception of bias.

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Election Commissioner Dr Vivek Joshi stressed the need for strict and impartial implementation of ECI instructions. He also directed observers to ensure timely distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) so that voters face no inconvenience on polling day.

The Commission also held interactive doubt-clearing sessions with the observers. Senior ECI officials briefed them on electoral roll preparation, conduct of elections in the five poll-bound States and Union Territory, use of IT applications, digital platforms and media-related matters.

Observers were instructed to familiarise themselves thoroughly with election laws, rules and guidelines, and to provide direct feedback to the Commission to ensure strict compliance. They were also directed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates and voters, and to ensure timely redressal of grievances.

In addition, observers were asked to visit polling stations and oversee the implementation of recent voter-centric initiatives, with special emphasis on providing Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) for voters.

The Election Commission appoints Central Observers under its plenary powers granted by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist in conducting free and fair elections and to ensure effective management of the electoral process at the field level.