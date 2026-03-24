ECI holds inter-state border meet, directs strict vigilance for 2026 polls

The Election Commission of India on March 24, held a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers, DGPs, and senior officials from poll-bound states and their neighbouring states to ensure coordinated efforts for peaceful elections.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Commission reviewed poll preparedness, law and order, and enforcement measures for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states.

Special emphasis was placed on sealing inter-state borders, strengthening check posts, and preventing the movement of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and arms to ensure free and fair polls.

The Commission directed all states and enforcement agencies to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free elections. Bordering states were asked to extend full cooperation to poll-bound states to maintain law and order.

Various central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, Income Tax Department, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, have been instructed to intensify surveillance and maximise seizures based on intelligence inputs.

The Commission also stressed enhanced vigilance at inter-state check posts and sensitive constituencies in the run-up to the elections.