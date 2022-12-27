The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

Earlier on December 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive interview with India TodayNE had said that the delimitation process would start within a month in Assam.

The CM had said that delimitation of the assembly constituency is the entry door to implement Clause 6 in Assam.

Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue complete ban on the creation of new administrative units, w.e.f. January 1, 2023 till the completion of the delimitation exercise in the state.As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 & 332 of the Constitution of India.

The Commission will design and finalize its own guidelines and methodology for the purpose of delimiting the constituencies.

During the delimitation exercise, the Commission will keep in mind the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication, public convenience and as far as practicable, the constituencies will be kept as geographically compact area.

Once a draft proposal of delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam is finalized by the Commission, it shall be published in the Central and State Gazettes for inviting suggestions/objections from the general public.

In this regard, a Notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the State specifying the date and venue for public sittings to be held in the State.

The Election Commission of India has been requested by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice to conduct the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state.

Under the provisions of Delimitation Act, 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam was done on the basis of census figures, 1971 by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976.