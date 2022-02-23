GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the guidelines for campaigning in election. After a periodic review of COVID-19 status in the country, ECI has decided to relax the restrictions imposed in election campaigning related meeting, rallies and road shows of political parties and candidates considering the fact that the number of COVID cases has come down to a great extent.

The Commission, taking into account the need of the political parties and candidates has relaxed the restrictions on campaigning with immediate effect.

Therefore, the political parties/candidates are now allowed to hold their meetings and rallies subject to SDMA regulations. Restriction of using only 50 percent capacity of space has been further relaxed.

ECI has also allowed road shows subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of District authorities.