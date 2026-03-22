ECI mandates assured facilities at all polling stations for 2026 elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance at every polling station for the upcoming 2026 General and bye-elections.

The Commission had earlier announced the election schedule on March 15 for Assembly polls in multiple states and bye-elections across six states. Following this, Chief Electoral Officers have been instructed to equip all 2,18,807 polling stations with essential facilities to ensure a smooth voting experience.

As per the guidelines, AMFs will include drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water, proper lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, standard voting compartments, and clear signage. Seating arrangements will also be made at regular intervals for voters waiting in queues.

To enhance voter awareness, four standardised Voter Facilitation Posters will be displayed at each polling station, providing details such as polling station information, list of candidates, voting procedures, required identification documents, and important guidelines.

Additionally, Voter Assistance Booths will be set up at every polling location with designated officials to help voters identify their booth number and electoral roll details.

In a voter-friendly initiative, the Commission has also introduced a mobile phone deposit facility outside polling stations, allowing voters to safely deposit their switched-off phones before entering and collect them after voting.

The ECI emphasised that these measures are mandatory and will be strictly monitored to ensure compliance, aiming to provide a seamless, accessible, and convenient voting experience for all electors.