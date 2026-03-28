ECI observers hold high-level strategy meet with parties in Assam's Dhubri ahead of 2026 polls

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, observers from the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a crucial meeting with political parties and candidates at the Dhubri Circuit House, stressing strict compliance with electoral norms to ensure a “flawless and transparent” polling process.

The meeting brought together representatives from national and regional parties as well as independent candidates, and focused on enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and election logistics. General Observer T. An. Balagan issued a firm directive that adherence to ECI guidelines is non-negotiable, warning of a zero-tolerance approach to MCC violations. He advised parties to report complaints directly to the Returning Officer or through FIRs, while cautioning that false or frivolous complaints would invite legal action.

Explaining the response mechanism, officials said that upon receiving complaints, the administration would promptly deploy Flying Squad Teams (FST), Video Surveillance Teams (VST), or Static Surveillance Teams (SST) for verification and action.

Police Observer Ipper Manchak Dyanoba assured that security arrangements are in place to maintain law and order, urging all stakeholders to uphold Dhubri’s peaceful environment and avoid any untoward incidents during the election period.

Another General Observer, T.K. Shibu, highlighted that prior permission is mandatory for rallies and processions and asked candidates to properly brief their polling agents to prevent inadvertent violations.

Expenditure Observers G. Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Prakash Choudhury underscored strict financial compliance, directing candidates to route all election expenses through dedicated bank accounts and maintain detailed records. Scheduled inspections of expenditure registers will be conducted on March 29, April 3, and April 7. Officials warned that any discrepancies would require immediate clarification.

They also encouraged the use of the cVIGIL app for reporting genuine violations.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner and Nodal Officer Devajyoti Gogoi, who facilitated discussions between observers and political representatives.

The observers concluded by inviting candidates to approach them directly for any clarifications, reiterating their commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in Dhubri.