The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, with January 1, 2027, set as the qualifying date for voter eligibility. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.

The exercise will cover states including Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The revision is being undertaken in states where Assembly elections are due early next year.

In a communication to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), the Commission said the exercise would be conducted under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The revision follows the ECI's September 29 instructions to conduct a special drive to enrol eligible voters who may have been left out of the electoral rolls, particularly young people and first-time voters.

As part of the schedule, polling stations will be rationalised and rearranged by November 2, 2026, while the draft electoral rolls will be published on November 12.

Eligible voters and other stakeholders can submit claims and objections between November 12 and December 11. The deadline for disposing of these claims and objections is December 28, 2026.

The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027, ahead of the Assembly elections in the states covered by the exercise.

The Commission has also directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to accept advance applications from individuals who will become eligible to enrol on the subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.