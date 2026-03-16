ECI orders transfer of five IAS officers as DEOs in Assam ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Assam government to immediately transfer and post five IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEOs) in different districts of the state in view of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

In a directive issued to the Chief Secretary of Assam, the Commission stated that it had reviewed the poll preparedness for the elections and ordered the new postings to strengthen the election administration.

As per the order, Dr. P. Uday Praveen (IAS, 2016 batch) has been posted as DEO of Kokrajhar, while Ms Srishti Singh (IAS, 2021 batch) has been appointed as DEO of Majuli.

Similarly, Ms Kimnei Changsan (IAS, 2014 batch) will serve as the DEO of Baksa, Shri Madhusudan Nath (IAS, 2014 batch) has been posted as DEO of Chirang, and Shri Jay Vikash (IAS, 2021 batch) has been appointed as DEO of Udalguri.

The Commission has directed that the transfers be implemented with immediate effect. The Assam government has also been asked to submit a compliance report confirming the joining of the officers by 3 pm on March 17, 2026.

The directive further states that the officers who have been transferred out should not be posted in any election-related positions until the completion of the election process.

The order was issued by Rajiv Ranjan, Secretary of the Election Commission of India.