ECI posts five SSPs in Assam, appoints Special Observer for Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, March 16, announced the posting of five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across Assam as part of preparations for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9.

In a communication to the state’s Chief Secretary, the poll body directed that the postings be implemented immediately and that a compliance report regarding the joining of the officers be submitted by March 17.

According to the order, Somalin Shubhdarshini (IPS) has been posted as SSP of Majuli, R Shoutal Kumar (IPS) as SSP of South Salmara, Anchal Chauhan (IPS) as SSP of Sadiya, Sudhakar Singh (IPS) as SSP of Chirang, and Mohan Lal Meena (IPS) as SSP of Dhemaji.

The Commission further directed that the officers who have been transferred out should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polls.

In a separate notification, the ECI also appointed retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh as Special Observer for the elections in Assam. He has been tasked with visiting the state periodically to assess poll preparedness and monitor the conduct of the election, and will submit inputs to the Commission for necessary action.

The Special Observer will coordinate with the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, who will provide necessary logistical and administrative support during the election process.

Meanwhile, the poll body has also directed strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of elections. The ECI stated that the MCC will apply to both the state and the Central Government with regard to policy announcements and decisions related to the poll-bound state.

The Commission also emphasised that the privacy of citizens must be respected during campaigning and that demonstrations or picketing outside private residences will not be allowed. It further stated that land, buildings, or walls cannot be used for displaying flags, banners, or posters without the owner’s consent.

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The election will witness a contest between the ruling BJP-led NDA government headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the opposition Indian National Congress, which is seeking to return to power.

In the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, the NDA alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal won 75 seats, with the BJP emerging as the largest partner with 60 seats. Voter turnout in the election stood at around 86.2 per cent, with more than 2.2 crore registered voters.