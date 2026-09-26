ECI revises SIR process, eases in-person hearing requirements for voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, September 26 announced a series of changes to the procedures governing notices, hearings, claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the full Commission at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on September 26 at 3 pm. The Commission said the press note outlining the decisions had been approved by all members.

Under the revised process, voters who have received notices during the SIR exercise after being classified as unmapped or flagged for logical discrepancies will not ordinarily be required to appear personally before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

The ECI said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the residences of such voters to collect the documents required for verification. The documents will then be uploaded on the ECINet portal for consideration by the ERO.

Personal hearings will be conducted only in exceptional circumstances, based on the decision of the ERO. The Commission said such hearings should preferably be conducted through online mode.

The ECI further said an adult member of a voter's family may be authorised to attend a hearing on behalf of the elector, if required.

The Commission also directed that facilities for conducting online hearings be strengthened as part of the revised process.