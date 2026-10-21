An initiative to promote carbon-free and eco-friendly celebrations emerged as a major attraction of this year’s Durga Puja in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, with most of the approximately 260 puja committees responding positively to the district administration’s appeal to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

The five-day Durga Puja celebrations concluded peacefully across the district on October 21, with the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idols on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, bringing an end to the festivities that had drawn enthusiastic participation from devotees across Kokrajhar.

While religious ceremonies and celebrations took place across the district, the administration’s push for environmentally conscious festivities gave this year’s event an additional focus. The initiative sought to encourage people to protect the environment and preserve nature while observing religious and cultural traditions.

Launched for the first time by the Kokrajhar district administration, the initiative encouraged puja committees to adopt eco-friendly practices and contribute towards reducing the environmental impact of large-scale celebrations.

Speaking to India Today NE on Vijaya Dashami, Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty said the initiative was introduced to promote environmental awareness among the public and encourage sustainable ways of celebrating Durga Puja.

He said around 260 puja mandaps had been set up in different parts of the district, with most committees responding positively to the administration’s appeal to make the festivities carbon-free and eco-friendly.

The District Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the puja committees for their cooperation in organising the celebrations while supporting the administration’s environmental initiative. He said their participation reflected a willingness to incorporate environmental responsibility into public festivities.

Chakraborty also emphasised the importance of continuing such efforts in the coming years, adding that initiatives of this nature could help strengthen environmental consciousness among the public and encourage more sustainable celebrations.

The administration’s initiative was aimed at making environmental protection a collective responsibility, bringing together local organisers and the authorities to promote practices that would help reduce the environmental impact of festivities. The positive response from most of the puja committees made the campaign a notable feature of this year’s celebrations.

Alongside the environmental initiative, the district administration put security and traffic management arrangements in place for Vijaya Dashami and the idol immersion processions. The measures were aimed at maintaining law and order, regulating the movement of devotees and ensuring that the celebrations concluded without disruption.

The peaceful conclusion of the four-day festivities marked the end of Durga Puja across Kokrajhar, where the immersion of idols on Vijaya Dashami brought the celebrations to a close.

Beyond the religious significance of the occasion, the administration’s push for carbon-free and eco-friendly festivities highlighted the scope for combining traditional celebrations with environmental responsibility. With most puja committees extending their support, the initiative offered an encouraging example of how cooperation between the administration and local organisers could help make future festivals more sustainable and nature-friendly.