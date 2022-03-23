The State Cabinet has approved a draft notification for the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve's integrated eco-sensitive zone, which includes seven protected areas and 11 reserve forests.

Addressing the media at a Press briefing by the State Election Commission, Minister Pijush Hazarika stated that some places in Kaziranga were declared as eco sensitive zones and protected areas.

The seven protected areas are Kaziranga national park Tiger Reserve, Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary, Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary, garampani wildlife sanctuary, Nambor doigrung wildlife sanctuary, east Karbi Anglong wildlife sanctuary, north Karbi Anglong wildlife sanctuary is also proposed.

Also 11 places announced as reserve forest which are Hatiapahar DCRF, Colony RF, Baksa RF, Kamakhya Hill RF, Kukrakata RF, Bhumuraguri RF, South Dizu RF, north Diju RF, Paanbari RF, Kochmora RF, Deopahar RF.

"After receiving the guidelines of the supreme court, the department came with this proposal and the state cabinet has approved today", says Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Declaring Eco-sensitive Zones surrounding National Parks and Sanctuaries is intended to act as a "Shock Absorber" for the Protected Areas. They would also serve as a transition zone between areas of high protection and areas of lower protection.

The Minister further added that eco sensitive zone demarcation will help with the progress of Numaligarh where no constructions have been made till now. But the minister assures that the development works will be started soon in the Numaligarh area.