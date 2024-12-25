Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over a surge in infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals into India, attributing the trend to Bangladesh's worsening financial crisis.



“Each day, 10 to 20 Bangladeshi nationals are trying to cross into India due to the economic challenges in their country. We are implementing strict measures to curb such infiltration,” Sarma stated.

Bangladesh is currently facing a severe economic downturn, marked by a foreign exchange crisis and escalating inflation. These conditions are reportedly compelling individuals to seek refuge and better opportunities across the border.



The Assam government has reiterated its dedication to fortifying border security and maintaining the state’s sovereignty, underscoring the need for vigilance in safeguarding the region from external pressures.





Also read: Tripura to install solar-powered purified water plants in 50 tribal hamlets