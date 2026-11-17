The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against a retired Oil India Limited (OIL) engineer and his wife, alleging that they laundered proceeds of crime worth approximately Rs 2.40 crore through life insurance policies and other financial transactions.

The accused have been identified as Karun Jyoti Baruah, a retired Superintending Engineer (Civil) at OIL's Duliajan establishment in Assam, and his wife, Jonali Baruah.

The ED's Guwahati Zonal Office-I filed the complaint on November 13 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court (PMLA), Additional CBI Court No. 1, Assam, in Guwahati. The agency announced the development on November 16.

The case stems from a disproportionate assets case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch in Guwahati against Baruah under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The CBI subsequently filed a charge sheet against both accused.

According to the CBI investigation, Baruah allegedly accumulated assets worth around Rs 2.40 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income, accounting for 95.30 per cent of his known income, during the check period between April 1, 2009, and March 31, 2019.

The ED's investigation revealed that the alleged proceeds of crime were introduced into the formal financial system primarily through Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policies purchased in the names of Baruah, his wife and their dependent children.

The family collectively held 163 LIC policies. Of these, premiums amounting to approximately Rs 60.33 lakh for 42 policies were allegedly paid in cash during the check period. The agency also found that Baruah made payments through demand drafts but could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the funds.

According to the ED, the alleged proceeds of crime were layered through multiple transactions, including purchasing insurance policies in the names of relatives who had no independent sources of income. The maturity and surrender proceeds from policies funded through cash payments were subsequently reinvested in fresh insurance policies.

The agency further alleged that around Rs 44 lakh was used to construct a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) residential house in Duliajan during the check period. The property was subsequently projected as an inherited asset from Baruah's late mother, the ED claimed.

The investigation also highlighted the role of Jonali Baruah, who allegedly held LIC policies worth approximately Rs 1.55 crore in her name despite having no substantial independent source of income.

The ED alleged that all these policies were purchased during the check period and that her bank account was used to receive maturity and surrender proceeds from policies funded through cash payments. The agency claimed that she knowingly assisted in the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached 67 LIC policies and the residential property in Duliajan, collectively valued at approximately Rs 2.40 crore, through an attachment order dated December 16, 2025. The attachment was subsequently confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority on June 2, 2026.

The ED said further investigation into the case is underway.