ED raids 6 locations across Barak Valley in suspected illegal Burmese areca nut trade case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 5 conducted searches at six locations across Assam’s Barak Valley in connection with an investigation into the alleged illegal trade of Burmese areca nuts, commonly known as Burmese supari.

According to sources, ED teams launched simultaneous searches at five locations in Cachar district and one location in Hailakandi early in the morning. The searches were reportedly carried out at the residences and premises of individuals suspected of being involved in the illegal areca nut trade.

The locations searched reportedly included premises linked to Deepankar Dey, a resident of Hospital Road in Silchar, and areca nut trader Zakir Talukdar, associated with the Leather Warehouse area. Searches were also conducted at locations in Hailakandi district, sources said.

The latest action is believed to be linked to an earlier ED search at the residence of Abu Majumdar, a resident of Itkhola in Silchar. Sources said investigators had allegedly recovered a diary during that operation.

The diary is suspected to contain details and names of individuals linked to the alleged trade, following which ED officials reportedly expanded their investigation and carried out fresh searches at multiple locations across the Barak Valley.

The ED has not yet issued an official statement on the searches. Further details regarding any seizure, detention or arrest are awaited.