ED raids two residences of Silchar businessman Abub Mazumdar; accused reportedly absconding

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 3 carried out simultaneous searches at two residences of Silchar-based businessman Abub Mazumdar as part of an investigation into his financial transactions, sources said.

Teams of the central probe agency from Guwahati and Kolkata, accompanied by a large security contingent, launched coordinated raids at Mazumdar's residence in the Itkhola Ghat area and another house on Itkhola Ghaniwala area early in the morning.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the ED is examining Mazumdar's financial dealings, the source of his assets and his alleged links to a Myanmar (Burmese) betel nut syndicate. Investigators are probing allegations that he amassed substantial wealth through his purported association with the network over an extended period.

Local sources claimed that Mazumdar left his residence after learning about the ED operation and is currently untraceable. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his whereabouts.

Sources also said that Mazumdar had previously come under the scrutiny of the Assam Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with other cases.

The Enforcement Directorate has not yet issued an official statement on the ongoing searches. The investigation is continuing, and the allegations against Mazumdar are yet to be established through the probe.