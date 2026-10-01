ED searches 16 locations in Assam, Bengal over alleged foreign areca nut smuggling syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 1 searched 16 locations across Assam and West Bengal as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged syndicate smuggling foreign-origin areca nuts into India through the Myanmar border, officials said.

The searches were carried out by the ED’s Guwahati zonal office. According to officials, the syndicate allegedly brought Indonesian and Thai areca nuts into Mizoram through the India-Myanmar international border and used local residents as front proprietors of companies to route hundreds of crores of rupees.

The consignments were allegedly transported to gutka and pan masala manufacturers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra using forged Goods and Services Tax (GST) and transport documents, officials said.

Investigators have also alleged that a Siliguri-based network collected monthly payments from truckers in return for tokens that purportedly ensured their vehicles could pass unchecked from Assam through West Bengal and Bihar.

The ED’s investigation is focused on the alleged financial transactions and money laundering linked to the smuggling network.

India shares a 1,643-km-long international border with Myanmar along its eastern flank.