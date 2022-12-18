The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former president of Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta to its Kolkata office on Sunday.

Dutta will have to reach the ED office at Kolkata on December 19.In August Dutta, daughter of late congress veteran Anjan Dutta was summoned earlier in August by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) in connection with the Saradha funding case in the Bengali newspaper ‘Sakalbela’ at the press in Guwahati during the period between 2012 and 2013.

The Saradha scam took place in 2014.Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta is currently the director of Anubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd, coming out of the then Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd.

Notably, Angkita Dutta’s father – late Congress stalwart Anjan Dutta – was also questioned by the CBI in the same case in 2014

Dutta is the director of Aubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd.

Dutta has been removed from the president post of Assam Youth Congress recently.The Saradha scam, also known as Saradha Group financial scandal, was a major financial scam that surfaced in 2013. Investigation into the multi-crore ponzi scheme has been on since then.

The scheme, run by Saradha Group (an umbrella company with 200 private players), was launched in the early 2000s by businessman Sudipto Sen. Aimed at small investors, the scheme became popular in a very short time as it promised high returns. The money was collected through a wide network of agents, who were paid commissions of over 25 per cent.

The Saradha Group raised about Rs 2,500 crore in a few years time. The company used varied marketing means to build its brand. Apart from popular marketing techniques like celebrity endorsements, the company used to sponsor cultural events such as Durga Puja and invest in popular football clubs to attract more investors.T

The scheme soon expanded to Odisha, Assam, and Tripura, and the number of investors reached close to 1.7 m, according to reports.