Education Minister Ranoj Pegu launches portal for Assam School Hackathon

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on September 19 launched a dedicated portal for the Assam School Hackathon, enabling students to register for the upcoming competition.

Students from Class 6 to Class 12 will be eligible to participate in the hackathon. As per the registration guidelines, each team can comprise up to five students.

Students will be able to register through the dedicated portal and participate under 12 different themes announced for the hackathon.

The initiative is aimed at providing school students with a platform to develop innovative ideas and solutions while encouraging creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.