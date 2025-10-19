“Education must spark creativity, not just confined to learning”: Assam Governor on the future of learning

In an era where knowledge alone is no longer enough, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya delivered a message on the future of education, urging a shift from rote learning to a system that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and real-world problem-solving skills.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the North East Education Conclave 2025 on Saturday, Acharya emphasized that education should be a gateway to innovation, curiosity, and holistic development, rather than merely a theoretical exercise. “Education must awaken the mind, challenge assumptions, and inspire creativity,” he said, underlining the vision behind India’s National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 as a timely framework to prepare students for the dynamic challenges of today’s world.

The conclave, organised by Pragjyotispur University on the occasion of its foundation day, served as a vibrant platform for educationists, policy thinkers, and academic stakeholders from across the northeast to deliberate on transformative educational strategies. The discussions revolved around integrating creative pedagogies, fostering interdisciplinary learning, and empowering students to become critical thinkers and responsible citizens.

Governor Acharya’s address resonated deeply with attendees, highlighting that education is not just about textbooks and examinations, but about nurturing minds capable of imagination, empathy, and innovation. In his words, “A nation that invests in creative education invests in its own future.”

As the conclave concluded, a shared commitment emerged among educators and policymakers to implement the NEP’s vision in ways that will transform classrooms into incubators of ideas, and students into the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.