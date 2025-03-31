Muslims across the country gathered in mosques and prayer grounds on March 31 morning to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr. In Guwahati as well, communities came together in prayer, marking a moment of gratitude and reflection after the crescent moon signalled the end of Ramzan the night before.

Devotees thronged to Machkhowa Eidgah field in the city, the spirit of togetherness and devotion was palpable as families, friends, and neighbors shared in the festivities. The Rajdhani Masjid also witnessed a huge gathering early morning.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia also extended their warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the governor said the "festival of breaking fast" is a profound expression of faith, gratitude and spiritual fulfilment. "It signifies the culmination of a month-long period of fasting, reflection and devotion, reinforcing the values of self-discipline and piety," he added.

CM Himanta took to his official X handle and greeted the people. "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr! Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail," he stated.

Offering his greetings, Saikia hoped that this occasion would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

In the national capital, thousands of people gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid to offer Namaz early this morning. The grand mosque, which is one of the largest and most historic in the country, saw worshippers in their finest attire, united in prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the Juma Masjid Mahim Dargah to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

In Patna, Bihar, the atmosphere was filled with reverence and joy as thousands of devotees gathered at Gandhi Maidan to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

In Bhopal, the Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 celebrations took on a different tone as many people arrived at the Eidgah wearing black bands to protest the Waqf Amendment Bill. Despite the protest, the community came together in solidarity to offer Namaz, marking the importance of the occasion.

The gathering demonstrated the intersection of religious observance and political expression, with locals voicing their concerns while also celebrating the spirit of Eid.

The excitement for Eid-ul-Fitr has been palpable. Since Sunday, people have been flocking to local markets to purchase clothes, sweets, and other festive items.

The city's markets were bustling with activity, with vendors offering a wide range of traditional Eid essentials.

In Hyderabad, Telangana, markets around the historic Charminar were illuminated and adorned with colorful decorations. The area near the iconic monument is packed with vendors selling everything from clothes to accessories and sweets, with locals eagerly picking out their Eid essentials.

Across various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal, Eid celebrations have taken on diverse forms, from grand prayer gatherings at historical mosques like Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to peaceful protests at places like Eidgah in Bhopal.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others.