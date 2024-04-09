Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Assam along with the rest of the country on April 11 (Thursday), the Central Hilal Committee, Assam, confirmed today.

Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi and Alhaj Imdad Hussain, president and general secretary of the Central Hilal Committee, Assam, stated in a press communiqué issued to the media.

Meanwhile, As several Muslims in India missed spotting the Shawaal crescent moon on Tuesday, Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala confirmed moon sighting today.

As a result, the two Indian states will celebrate Eid tomorrow on April 10, whereas, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe one more day of Ramadan fasting.



Also Read: Easy Desert Recipes for Eid!

Leh will also celebrate Eid on April 10. Except these places, rest of the India will celebrate the festival on April 11.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, after the sighting of the new moon or crescent moon.

It is a major Islamic festival where "Eid" means "celebration" and "Fitr" means "breaking of the fast" and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide but the exact date of the festival varies each year, as Islam follows a lunar calendar that is based on the sighting of the new moon and this year, Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Singapore etc is expected to get over on either Tuesday, April 09 or Wednesday, April 10, 2024 as the crescent was sighted in different regions while is was not visible in a majority of states in India.