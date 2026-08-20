Eight arrested in Guwahati's Hatigaon case over alleged assault, obstruction of Police personnel

Assam Police have arrested eight persons in connection with Hatigaon Police Station Case No. 172/2026, registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The accused have been identified as Akhtar Hussain (28), Nur Jamal Miya (36), Manuwar Ali (26), Imadul Choudhury (23), Mirjan Ali (27), Majibur Rahman (26), Ajay Ali (21), and Mirajul Ali (21).

According to Assam Police, the accused were arrested for allegedly obstructing and assaulting public servants while they were performing their official duties and for allegedly posing an imminent threat to the lives and safety of police personnel.

The arrests were made during an enquiry into allegations raised by Joyshree Goswami Mahanta regarding the alleged illegal construction of residential structures and installation of a tin wall on a disputed plot of land at Balijan Path in the Sundarban area, under Hatigaon Police Station.

All eight accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Kamrup (M), Guwahati.

Police have sought five days' police custody for the prime accused, Mirajul Ali and Majibur Rahman, while seeking judicial custody for the remaining six accused.

The court will decide on the custody pleas.