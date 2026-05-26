Eight government officials, including two ACS officers, arrested in Assam Fishery Corporation fund misappropriation case

At least eight government officials, including two Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers, have been arrested in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving the Assam Fishery Development Corporation Ltd, officials said on May 26.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, search operations were carried out at multiple locations including Guwahati, Belsor in Nalbari district, Gauripur in Dhubri district and Raha in Nagaon district in connection with a case registered in 2023.

The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of government funds belonging to the Assam Fishery Development Corporation Ltd (AFDCL).

During the operation, vigilance officials arrested Anuradha Adhikary Sarma and Naren Chandra Basumatary, both former managing directors of AFDCL. Basumatary is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Two former executive engineers of AFDCL — Jyotish Saikia and Birinchi Adhikary were also arrested.

Additionally, vigilance officials apprehended former AFDCL employees including Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Saburuddin Ahmed, Bhogirath Das and Rabindra Narayan Deka from different parts of the state.

The vigilance department said further investigation and follow-up action are continuing in the case.

The arrests come days after another ACS officer, Lachit Kumar Das, was arrested in a separate corruption case in which over Rs 1.66 crore in cash and fixed deposits worth Rs 86 lakh were reportedly recovered.