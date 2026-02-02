Eight illegal infiltrators pushed back from Assam’s Cachar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2, reiterated the state government’s hardline stance against illegal immigration, stating that “no illegal infiltrator will be spared” and that such individuals will be pushed back “unceremoniously” to their country of origin.



In a post on X, Sarma said that eight illegal infiltrators had been pushed back from Assam’s Cachar district. Emphasising zero tolerance, he wrote that everyone involved would have to “face the wrath of our security agencies,” adding, “No compromise, swift action.”

चुन चुन कर बाहर निकालेंगे 🫵



No illegal infiltrator will be SPARED, everyone has to face the wrath of our security agencies and be PUSHED BACK unceremoniously to their nation.



8 illegal infiltrators pushed back from Cachar.



No compromise, Swift Action. pic.twitter.com/4BORZlsgOj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2026



The chief minister’s remarks come amid intensified enforcement measures against undocumented migrants in the state, particularly in border and riverine districts. Assam shares a long and porous international border with Bangladesh, making migration a politically sensitive and longstanding issue.