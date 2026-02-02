Eight illegal infiltrators pushed back from Assam’s Cachar
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2, reiterated the state government’s hardline stance against illegal immigration, stating that “no illegal infiltrator will be spared” and that such individuals will be pushed back “unceremoniously” to their country of origin.
- Eight illegal infiltrators were pushed back from Assam's Cachar district.
- Assam intensifies efforts against undocumented migration near Bangladesh border.
- Chief Minister Sarma emphasises zero-tolerance for illegal infiltration.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2, reiterated the state government’s hardline stance against illegal immigration, stating that “no illegal infiltrator will be spared” and that such individuals will be pushed back “unceremoniously” to their country of origin.
In a post on X, Sarma said that eight illegal infiltrators had been pushed back from Assam’s Cachar district. Emphasising zero tolerance, he wrote that everyone involved would have to “face the wrath of our security agencies,” adding, “No compromise, swift action.”
The chief minister’s remarks come amid intensified enforcement measures against undocumented migrants in the state, particularly in border and riverine districts. Assam shares a long and porous international border with Bangladesh, making migration a politically sensitive and longstanding issue.
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