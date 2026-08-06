Eight injured as fox goes on attack rampage in Assam's Cachar, 4 referred to Silchar Medical College

Panic gripped a village in Assam's Cachar district after a fox allegedly attacked eight people, including women and children, leaving four of them seriously injured.

The incident took place at Harinagar Part-II village under Katigorah on Wednesday.

According to local residents, the attack began when Razia Begum Laskar stepped outside her house to use the bathroom. A fox suddenly emerged and attacked her, inflicting multiple injuries.

Hearing her screams, family members rushed to rescue her, but the animal turned on them as well, injuring several others before fleeing.

The fox then reportedly entered several nearby houses, attacking more residents in a series of incidents that left a total of eight people injured.

The injured have been identified as Furkan Uddin Laskar, Fakhran Nessa Laskar, Razia Begum Laskar, Ahad Uddin Laskar, Sayra Begum Laskar, Jabrul Uddin and Intajur Rahman, while the identity of one more injured person is yet to be confirmed.

Four of the injured, who sustained serious wounds, were referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while the remaining victims were discharged after receiving primary medical care.

The incident has triggered fear among residents of Harinagar Part-II, with many expressing concern over the presence of wild animals in the locality. Forest department officials are expected to investigate the incident and trace the animal.