Eight-month-old baby girl found dead in pond in Assam’s Hailakandi, mystery surrounds death

The body of an eight-month-old baby girl was recovered from a pond near her home in the Koiyah tea garden area of Assam’s Hailakandi district, triggering shock and grief among local residents.

According to local sources, the baby’s father suddenly spotted her body in the pond near their house. Family members and neighbours rushed to the spot after learning about the incident, and a large crowd soon gathered around the pond.

The circumstances leading to the infant’s death, however, remain unclear. Locals have raised questions over how the eight-month-old child reached the pond and how she ended up in the water.

The incident is suspected to have been an accidental drowning, possibly after the child fell into the pond. However, the exact cause and circumstances of the death have not yet been established.

Local residents have urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether the incident was an accident or if there were other circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The infant’s sudden death has left her family devastated, while a pall of grief has descended over the Koiyah tea garden area.