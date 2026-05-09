Eight panchayats from four North Eastern States win honours at National Panchayat Awards 2025

Panchayats from the North East put up a strong performance in the National Panchayat Awards 2025 announced by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, with Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim securing national recognition across multiple categories.

A total of 42 panchayats from 17 States and Union Territories have been selected for this year’s awards, which recognise excellence in rural governance, sustainable development, sanitation, infrastructure and grassroots leadership. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 3.

Assam emerged as one of the standout performers from the region, winning three national honours. New Napam Gaon Panchayat was adjudged the country’s Best Gram Panchayat under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025, earning a prize of Rs 1.5 crore.

In another major recognition for the state, Jumarmur Gaon Panchayat secured second rank in the Clean and Green Panchayat category under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025, while Hoogrijan Gaon Panchayat received second rank in the Self-Sufficient Infrastructure category.

Tripura also made a strong mark, with Sepahijala being named the country’s Best District Panchayat, winning the top prize of Rs 5 crore. In the thematic awards, Kanchanbari secured first place in the Healthy Panchayat category, while Baikunthapur was recognised in the Women-Friendly Panchayat category.

Mizoram’s Kawrthah North won first prize in the Clean and Green Panchayat category, while Gyalshing Omchung from Sikkim secured third rank in the Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods category.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj said the awards aim to recognise and incentivise panchayats for excellence in local governance, service delivery, sustainability and community-led development under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

The strong performance of North Eastern states in this year’s awards has been seen as a significant boost to grassroots governance and rural development efforts in the region.