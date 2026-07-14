Eight villages cut off in Arunachal after flash floods wash away bridge

Eight villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district have been cut off from the rest of the State after flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall washed away an 84-metre bridge over the Kumey River, officials said on Tuesday, July 14.

The bridge, a key arterial link connecting the remote villages, was swept away on Monday, disrupting connectivity and hampering the movement of people and essential supplies.

The latest damage comes amid heavy rain-induced floods and landslides that have claimed seven lives and injured 29 people across the State. According to official estimates, at least 97,182 people in 425 villages across all 26 districts have been affected, with widespread damage reported to agricultural land and public infrastructure.

Pipsorang Sub-Divisional Officer Yumlam Pulu and Tali East Zilla Parishad member Rughu Tama visited the affected areas to assess the damage.

Pulu said that besides the bridge, more than 20 houses along the riverbanks had been destroyed in the floods. He urged residents to strictly follow safety advisories issued by the district administration and avoid venturing near the swollen river.

Tama appealed to the State government to immediately provide relief and rehabilitation assistance to the affected families. He also sought the early reconstruction of the washed-away bridge to restore connectivity and facilitate the delivery of relief materials to the eight isolated villages.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the flood situation as heavy rainfall persists in several parts of the State.