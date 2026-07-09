Eight-year-old girl raped and killed in Assam's Sribhumi district

An eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered in the Madan Mohan area of Sribhumi district, police said.

The girl had been missing since around 10 am. Family members searched the area and found her body in bushes on a hillock near their house. Police said she had been raped before being killed.

Local residents apprehended a man, identified as Zakir Alam Talukdar, in connection with the incident and handed him over to the police.

Residents said the Madan Mohan petrol post, located about 300 metres from the crime scene, was informed soon after the body was discovered, but police did not visit the spot immediately. In response, residents blocked the Chorgola–Hailakandi road in the afternoon.

A police contingent from the district headquarters was sent to the area following the blockade. A senior police officer suspended Mohan Lal Das, the officer in charge of the Madan Mohan petrol post, over the delay in response.

Police later spoke with the protesters, and the road blockade was lifted. The accused, Zakir Alam Talukdar, was taken to the Sadar police station.

An investigation into the case is underway.