An elderly couple, Indrakant Sharma and Lata Devi, were seriously injured by their son, Shashank Sharma (33), in a shocking incident that has left the community in disbelief.

The attack occurred in the family's home in Dar Ghap, where the couple sustained multiple injuries.

Locals rushed the injured couple to community and primary health centres in Sipajhar for immediate medical attention.

The severity of their injuries necessitated prompt action to stabilize their condition.

Following the incident, Shashank Sharma surrendered at the Sipajhar police station.

The police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack and the events leading up to it.

The community is in shock as more details unfold about this tragic domestic violence case, highlighting concerns over mental health and familial disputes.