Elderly woman arrested with over 1 kg of cannabis in Assam's Nagaon anti-drug operation

In a continued crackdown against narcotics, a joint team of Assam's Rupahihat Police and Kawoimari Police launched an anti-drug operation and arrested an elderly woman allegedly involved in the illegal cannabis trade.

The accused has been identified as Mumtaz Begum, who is reportedly a resident of Kawoimari Bazaar area. According to police sources, she had allegedly been involved in the cannabis business for a considerable period.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, police conducted a raid at her residence in Kawoimari Bazaar and recovered 1.07 kilograms of cannabis from the premises.

The contraband was seized during the operation, and Mumtaz Begum was taken into custody for further questioning.

Police have shifted the accused to Rupahihat Police Station and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain possible links to a wider narcotics network operating in the area. Further legal proceedings are underway.