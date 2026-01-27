Elderly woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong

A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on January 27, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kasang Kropi. According to police, she was returning from a religious programme along with a group of women when they encountered a herd of wild elephants at Hijunglangsang village under the Jirikideng police station area.

While the other women managed to flee from the spot, one of the elephants attacked and trampled Kropi, killing her on the spot.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further inquiry into the incident is underway.