The Election Commission of India has accepted the nomination form of jailed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh on May 15.

Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail, Assam, under the National Security Act (NSA), is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in absentia as an independent from this constituency from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Voting in Punjab will be held on June 1.

It needs mention, the seat has the highest number of Sikh voters (75.15 per cent) in the state. It is also the only one spanned across the three regions - Malwa, Majha and Soaba and is termed 'Mini-Punjab'.

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