Election Commission appoints new chief electoral officer for Manipur

The Election Commission of India has designated Shailesh Kumar Chourasia as the new Chief Electoral Officer for Manipur, a move that comes at a crucial time as the northeastern state continues to navigate political challenges and prepare for future electoral processes.

Chourasia, a 2007 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, will assume his new role immediately upon taking charge, according to a notification issued on August 6, 2025. The appointment was made under the powers granted by the Representation of the People Act, 1950, following consultation with the Manipur government.

As Chief Electoral Officer, Chourasia will be responsible for overseeing all election-related activities and ensuring the smooth conduct of democratic processes in the state.

Under the terms of his appointment, Chourasia must relinquish all existing government positions he currently holds in Manipur before taking charge of his new role. The notification specifically states that he cannot hold any additional charge under the state government, except for his designation as Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department.

The Election Commission has emphasised the importance of this administrative separation to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.