ECI deploys observers in Dhubri and launches helpline for Assam 2026 polls

The Election Commission of India has deployed General and Expenditure Observers in Dhubri District to ensure a free, fair, and transparent process for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Two IAS officers, T K Shibu and T An Balagan, have been assigned to oversee the general conduct of elections across key constituencies including Golakganj, Dhubri, Birsing Jarua, Gauripur, and Bilasipara. They are stationed at the Circuit House and available for public interaction daily from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

To monitor election expenditure, IRS officers G Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Prakash Choudhury have been appointed. They will address concerns related to candidate spending and financial compliance and are available from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The administration has activated a grievance redressal system aligned with the Model Code of Conduct guidelines. A 24x7 control room has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Dhubri to receive complaints and ensure timely action.

Citizens can report poll-related violations through dedicated helplines, including the toll-free number 1950, landline 03662-230021, and mobile number 9181952020. Authorities have assured that all complaints will be addressed promptly following due procedure.

The deployment of observers and establishment of helplines reflect the Commission's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

These measures aim to facilitate transparency and public participation, helping to uphold democratic norms throughout the election period.