Election Commission of India: Over 2.3 lakh voters to avail home voting in Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that over 2.37 lakh electors across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will avail the home voting facility for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The facility, provided under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, is available to elderly voters aged above 85 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), allowing them to cast their votes through postal ballots from their homes.

According to the ECI, polling teams will visit the residences of eligible voters to collect their votes, with prior intimation of the schedule. The home voting process has already begun in several constituencies and will continue till April 5.

To ensure transparency, the entire process will be videographed, with polling officials accompanied by security personnel. Candidates and political parties have also been informed and can depute representatives to observe the process.

The Commission further stated that voters who have not opted for home voting will be provided with necessary assistance at polling stations, including wheelchairs and volunteers, to ensure a smooth voting experience.

The Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are scheduled to be held on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.